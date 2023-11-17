Trent explains how ice jams form and why they can be dangerous

Ice jams are relatively common in our rivers late winter and early spring.

Cold winter air freezes Lake Erie and the mouths of many of our rivers. The issue is when the thaw happens. The melting isn't typically equal on the rivers and lake, meaning an influx of water flowing into a restricted water canal leads to issues.

The flooding caused by ice jams can be quick and destructive. Thankfully, it's also quick to recede as the ice jam breaks loose and the water flows freely again. We'll be on the lookout for these during the late winter.

