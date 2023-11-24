Weather of Christmases Past

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?!
We average about four each decade with two in the last three years, history would say don't bet on it.
We'll see though.
I guess the biggest thing we can hope for is that we do not hit the record lows we hit Christmas morning in 1983, which was 10 degrees BELOW zero, a major switch-up from the previous year's Christmas.
Weirdly enough, 1982 we hit the record warmest Christmas day with 66º!
What a difference a year can make.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter