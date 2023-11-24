Weather of Christmases Past

Watch Now
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?! We average about four each decade with two in the last three years, history would say don't bet on it.
Posted at 8:05 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 08:05:04-05

We'll see though.

I guess the biggest thing we can hope for is that we do not hit the record lows we hit Christmas morning in 1983, which was 10 degrees BELOW zero, a major switch-up from the previous year's Christmas.

Weirdly enough, 1982 we hit the record warmest Christmas day with 66º!

What a difference a year can make.

