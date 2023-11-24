Weather of Christmases Past

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?!

We average about four each decade with two in the last three years, history would say don't bet on it.

We'll see though.

I guess the biggest thing we can hope for is that we do not hit the record lows we hit Christmas morning in 1983, which was 10 degrees BELOW zero, a major switch-up from the previous year's Christmas.

Weirdly enough, 1982 we hit the record warmest Christmas day with 66º!

What a difference a year can make.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter