What is black ice?

These cold nights are a sign of the changing seasons, they're also a sign to take it easy on the streets.

As nighttime temps drop, so do the streets.

Once the road temps drop to freezing, which happens first on bridges and overpasses, then black ice is a threat.

Anything that looks wet should be treated as ice.

It can be from rain, snowmelt, or even fog.

Anything that makes the roads wet can create ice that only looks wet.

Don't let black ice sneak up on you this winter.

