What qualifies as a blizzard?

One of the most misused terms in winter weather is blizzard and there is a certain criteria that need to be met; and believe it or not, it does not technically need to be snowing to be considered a blizzard!

A Blizzard has to do more with the wind, visibility and time, rather than snowfall.

Most people equate a ‘white out’ as a ‘blizzard’, and that is not the case.

The definition of a blizzard is frequent gusts greater than or equal to 35 mph accompanied by falling and/or blowing snow, frequently reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile for three hours or more.

