What's the most destructive tornado? What all 6 tornado categories mean from EF0 to EF5

How do we measure the wind speed of a tornado? After all, you can't get too close to one, or you'll get rolled over. Storm chaser meteorologists have some fancy instruments that can estimate wind speeds inside that funnel if they can safely get close enough. But you can't aim an expensive Doppler radar truck at every funnel; not enough trucks.

Meteorologists estimate a tornado's wind speeds based on the damage left behind. Once the storm has passed, survey teams from the National Weather Service and Emergency Management Agencies head out to the scene to see how much the tornado ate. We can estimate wind speeds by carefully looking at the buildings and structures in the twister's path. Wind speeds are then calculated based on the severity of the property damage.

This is known as the Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale for short. Tornado wind speeds range from the weakest EF0 range up to the devastating EF5 range.

Meteorologists also must take into account the sturdiness of the structure that was damaged. For instance, was it an old barn partially damaged? An EF0 could do that. Or was it a well-built brick home completely leveled? That was likely an EF4 or EF5 tornado.

EF0 - Wind Speeds 65 to 85 mph

MINOR DAMAGE: Branches broken off trees, shallow or weak trees broken or toppled, shingles removed from roofs, damage to gutters and siding.

EF1 - Wind Speeds 86 to 110 mph

MODERATE DAMAGE: Mobile homes damaged or overturned, more significant roof damage to homes and buildings, exterior doors damaged or lost and windows broken.

EF2 - Wind Speeds of 111 to 135 mph

CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE: Cars tossed, large trees snapped or uprooted, homes moved off of their foundation, roofs torn off well-constructed homes and mobile homes wholly demolished.

EF3 - Wind Speeds 136 to 165 mph

SEVERE DAMAGE: Top stories of well-constructed homes destroyed, homes on weak foundations can collapse, significant damage to large buildings, and trees begin to lose their bark.

EF4 - Wind Speeds 166-200

EXTREME DAMAGE: Well-constructed homes leveled, exterior walls of masonry buildings collapse, cars rolled or thrown a long distance.

EF5 - Wind Speeds 200-318 mph

CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE: Well-constructed homes are leveled, foundations swept clean, high-rise buildings sustain severe damage, and steel-reinforced concrete buildings often collapse.

The last EF5 tornado in Northern Ohio struck Niles and Newton Falls on May 31, 1985.

