Where you should go during a Tornado Warning

CLEVELAND — Heading toward the end of our Severe Weather Awareness month, we should know all about the types of severe weather, how it develops and what to do ... except tornado safety. So let's talk about what to do when a tornado is near your home.

The bottom line is this: Get to the lowest level and avoid windows. Typically, bathrooms or closets are best. If you have a basement, even better! If not, the first floor will be your best bet. When you get there, crouch down and cover your head and neck with your hands. The same position we used to practice in school.

As always, information is vital. Make sure you have a way to know if you have the all-clear and can leave your tornado safety position.

