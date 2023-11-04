Winter Weather Awareness: How does frost form?

We're no strangers to frost.

Have you ever wondered how it forms though?!

It's actually a pretty neat process.

It all starts with daytime temperatures dropping at night.

As air temps cool, they'll approach the dew point temperature.

The dew point is the temp the air has to cool to be 100% saturated.

Cooler air is denser and can't hold as much moisture.

When the air cools, it condenses the water vapor into liquid.

Boom!

Dew!

That dew stays liquid until the air temp drops to freezing or below.

At 32º that liquid dew starts freezing and we get frost.

Hoar frost and frost flowers are totally different processes and I'd love to explain it.

If you'd like to learn about it then send me an email or message on social media.

