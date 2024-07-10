Shifting our focus from Beryl's heavy rain over to gusty winds

CLEVELAND — Remnants of Beryl impacting NE Ohio.

The steadier, heavier rain has ended and our focus is shifting to the wind.

The small severe storm threat will continue on Wednesday until a cold front crosses the state by midday. Any isolated storm on Wednesday could produce brief damaging winds or a weak, isolated tornado. Behind the front, a few showers will continue to slide in from the northwest by late afternoon and evening and continue into early Thursday morning. The remnant low pressure that was Hurricane Beryl will slide northeast across the Toledo area by early afternoon. It will bring gusty winds to the entire state for the day. Winds will gust between 20 and 35 miles per hour through the evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will reach into the lower 80s.

We dry out on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday stays warm and dry with highs in the middle 80's. The heat returns for the weekend, with hazy sunshine on Saturday & isolated storms on Sunday. Highs both days will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

What To Expect:



Small risk for a weak tornado tonight thru early PM Wednesday

Gusty Wednesday afternoon

Drying Thursday

Warming this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Few showers and gusty winds from the remnants of Beryl. | High: 82º

Thursday: Showers tapering early, comfortable. | High: 80º

Friday: More sunshine, more heat. | High: 84º

Saturday: Hot! | High: 89º

Sunday: Hot! Isolated PM storms.| High: 90º

