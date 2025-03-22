Showers chances are low for Saturday, but Sunday looks soaked

CLEVELAND — This weekend, plan for more unsettled weather that requires a warm coat and an umbrella.

It is a cloudy, breezy and mild start to the weekend! Temperatures are in the 40s early this morning, with a couple of stray showers.

By late morning and early afternoon, temperatures dive into the 30s, especially in our northern and eastern communities. It looks slightly milder farther to the south and west.

While a few showers, both rain and snow, are possible this morning and early afternoon, the coverage has lowered quite a bit. Plan for spotty showers, but there is a better chance to stay dry. Winds will also be changing direction today from the SW to the NW as winds briefly decrease.

The much better chance for wet weather holds off for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will start cold, but dry with some sun! However, that is not the case for the entire day. A new system approaches by Sunday afternoon, with widespread rain by Sunday evening and into early on Monday. A few wet snow showers could mix in by Sunday night. Winds will once again increase on Sunday.

Monday will be drier, but breezy with seasonable temperatures.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: A few AM rain showers. Isolated PM snow. Falling temps.| Afternoon Temps: 35º

Sunday: Milder but soaked late in the day.| High: 51º

Monday: Isolated showers. | High: 47º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. | High: 45º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter