Small temperature hikes leading to a massive jump back to summer heat

CLEVELAND — Thursday looks picture-perfect! Highs will be in the 70s with bright sunshine. Lighter winds will settle in as well so Lake Erie should settle nicely!
Enjoy it because the heat comes back. Summer is not over. We're back near 80º by Friday and pushing near 90 in spots this weekend/next week.
What To Expect:
- Gradually warming each day
- Tons of sunshine for days
- Hot this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: More sun and warmer. | High: 75º
Friday: Warming up. | High: 81º
Saturday: Summer returns. Still dry. | High: 84º
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warm & dry. | High: 85º
