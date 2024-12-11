Snow, Breezy and Frigid Temps on the Way

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Northern Ashtabula and Lake Counties from 4 pm Wednesday afternoon through 10 AM Thursday morning. Lake effect snow late Wednesday through Thursday will produce 2 to 4 inches of snow or more are possible in the Advisory area.

We'll likely see a burst of snow across all of Northern Ohio during the morning. That will be good for a quick half-inch to an inch of snow. Snow may impact some of the morning rush hour. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 30s Wednesday morning, but afternoon temps will slide into the upper 20s by late in the day.

We will then see lake effect impacting Ashtabula and Lake counties Wednesday late afternoon through Thursday morning. 2 to 4+ inches of snow will be possible by the afternoon on Thursday.

Highs on Thursday look to be stuck in the LOW 20s! Wind Chills will be in the Single Digits to Below Zero at times.

The cold will not last long. Temperatures will begin to moderate by the weekend, and there will be more rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Snow showers. Breezy & Colder. | High: 36º

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers. Very cold. | High: 21º

Friday: Partly sunny. Stray snow shower. | High: 30º

Saturday: More clouds. Much warmer | High: 45º

