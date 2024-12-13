Snow Ending for you Friday & warming this weekend!

CLEVELAND — ALERTS:



Ashtabula County: Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 am Friday.

Lake County: Winter Weather Advisory through 7 am Friday.

Lake-effect snow squalls will continue across NEO until early Friday. Elsewhere, a few flurries and cold sunshine can be expected. High temperatures will struggle all day. Temps will climb into the mid and upper 20s, but with lighter winds, it will not feel nearly as cold as Thursday. Tonight will be clear, calm, and cold with lows in the teens.

The cold will not last long. Temperatures will begin to climb by the weekend. Highs will be back in the 40s - which is more seasonable for December. Much of Saturday will be dry, with increasing clouds by Saturday evening. The next system will arrive by Saturday night and will continue until Sunday. A wintry mix will be possible during the onset of precipitation.

The highest/most widespread chance for rain looks to be early on Sunday, with some breaks for the second half of the day. and there will be more rain chances late on Saturday and into Sunday. If you are going to the Browns Game - plan for rain!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Partly sunny. Snow early with a few flurries later. Not as cold or windy. | High: 27º

Saturday: More clouds. Milder. Rain late. | High: 42º

Sunday: Rain likely, especially first half of the day.| High: 44º

Monday: More rain. | High: 52º

Tuesday: Wintry mix possible.| High: 42º

