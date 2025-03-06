Snow shutting down but we're staying cold and windy all day

CLEVELAND — Scattered rain showers changed over to all snow overnight. Wet roads could become icy as temperatures have dipper into the 20s in most spots. Winds will continue to gust between 30 and 40 mph so wind chills will hold in the teens all day.
Grab a coat. Temperatures hold near freezing through the afternoon. Winds will gust above 30 mph at times, keeping wind chill values in the teens and 20s. Scattered snow is likely during the morning hours. An accumulation below 1 inch is expected. Isolated flurries and light snow showers will continue through the afternoon.
We start Friday dry. Rain deos slide back in during the afternoon, though. It'll likle mix over to snow overnight, very similar to last night/this morning. Again, minor accumulations expected.
DAILY FORECAST:
Thursday: Scattered snow showers. Up to 1" of accumulation. Still windy. | High: 32º
Friday: AM sunshine. Evening rain/snow mix.| High: 40º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 34º
Sunday: Partly cloudy.| High: 45º
Monday: Sunny & Mild.| High: 54º
Tuesday: Cloud/sun Mix. Windy.| High: 63º
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.| High: 64º
Thursday: Showers possible.| High: 58º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter