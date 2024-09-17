FORECAST: 'So you're telling me there's a chance...'

CLEVELAND — What's all of this one-in-a-million talk?! Our rain chances are better than that but not by much. Plan on a bright, light shower today for only isolated areas today, tomorrow and again on Thursday. Our rain chances are not looking good.

There's a tropical system along the east coast that'll ride north over the next couple of days. The impact on us is minimal. I expect high clouds to hang around through Thursday. Most of us will stay dry but the lucky few who see rain can enjoy it. It won't be enough to end the drought but it will be a welcome sight.

There is another slim shot at rain this weekend but again, don't hold your breath.

What To Expect:



Isolated light showers Tuesday

Isolated rain Wed & Thu

Dry again this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Isolated showers are possible. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Isolated shower. Partly sunny. | High: 80º

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible. | High: 79º

Friday: Dry once again. | High: 82º

Saturday: Dry & warm. | High: 81º

