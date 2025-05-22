Soaked and Chilly

CLEVELAND — Strong thunderstorms are long gone, but the rain is not. Plan for widespread light showers for much of your Thursday. Over the next 24 hours, rain will be steady at times but shouldn't be heavy. Other than a brief rumble, most of us won't even hear thunder.

It will also be CHILLY! Umbrellas AND jackets are a must today. Widespread showers are most likely this morning and afternoon, with a sssllllooowwww drying trend by this evening and tonight. However, the rain chance will not be zero even into Friday.

It will be wet, cool, and breezy all day. Northwest winds 10-20mph will help keep temps near 50º all day. The warmest temps will only reach the mid-50s. We may not even see 60º again until the weekend.

And that's if we can dry/clear out enough Saturday & Sunday. Both days look mainly dry, but we'll have to see how long it'll take to rebound after this SLOW-moving system moves out.

As of now, Memorial Day Monday is looking dry. But there is rain "around" us. Too close to call it yet, but we're watching it!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Cooler. Scattered showers. | High: 50º

Friday: Still cool. a few lingering showers. | High: 54º

Saturday: Isolated showers, still cool. | High: 54º

Sunday: Slim shot of rain. Cool. | High: 60º

Memorial Day: Showers are possible and warmer. | High: 65º

