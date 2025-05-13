SOAKED this afternoon with steady (and at times, heavy) rain

CLEVELAND — Plan on rain. Today and again tomorrow. We're absolutely soaked this afternoon. Most of the rain will be light but there will be embedded thunderstorms. Meaning heavy rain, rumbles of thunder and brief gusty winds. The threat for damage from wind and hail are low (if any) but the threat for flooding will be elevated. Especailly when we factor in tomorrow's rain also. These will be slow movers, so when the heavy rain moves in, it'll be a while before it tapers.

Make sure you're paying attention to high water. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Slow-moving heavy rain. | High: 71º

Wednesday: Scattered rain with heavy rain the main threat. | High: 72º

Thursday: Few t-storms. Strong Possible. Warmer. | High: 79º

Friday: Few t-storms. Very warm. | High: 78º

Saturday: Few showers. Touch cooler. | High: 74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter