SOAKER: Following up a wet Friday with a *mainly* dry weekend... detials here

CLEVELAND — Grab the rain gear for Friday. Widespread rain this morning followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy through the day, keeping our temperatures stuck near 70 degrees during the afternoon.

Widely scattered showers & storms will linger into Saturday, although not as widespread. In fact, the latest forecast trends suggest a MUCH DRIER Saturday for outdoor activities. Highs on Saturday should top out in the 70s.

There is a very small chance of a shower on Sunday. But looks dry for the vast majority of us. Sunday will be your best day to get outside this weekend. Highs on Sunday could get closer to 80 degrees.

Temps soar next week into the 80s before midweek storms roll in.

What To Expect:



Rain & thunderstorms on Friday

A few showers on Saturday

Mainly dry Sunday

Big heat next week.

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Rain/storm chances increase. | High: 72º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. | High: 76º

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Isolated lingering shower. Warmer. | High: 81º

Monday: Mostly sunny. Summer-like. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered PM thunderstorms. Warm. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms. | High: 74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: