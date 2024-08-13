Soaking up every minute of sunshine before school starts

CLEVELAND — Most kiddos are going back to school next week... So, enjoy this week while we can! The sun, the warmth, the low humidity... all gifts from Mother Nature on the heels of last week's destructive

weather.

Plan on sunshine mixing with clouds today and temps near 80º. We're a couple of degrees warmer on Wednesday but still nice. Humidity is not coming back until Thursday before our next shot at rain rolls in. Plan on rain returning Thursday night. Widespread rain lingers Friday into Saturday before slowly drying out Sunday.

What To Expect:



Great temps, low humidity

Slim shot at rain Tuesday afternoon

Warmer mid-week

Widespread rain returns Friday into Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Isolated t'showers possible. | High: 80°

Wednesday: Looking dry and seasonable. | High: 82°

Thursday: Warming up! | High: 84°

Friday: Rain & thunder returns! heavy rain possible. | High: 79º

