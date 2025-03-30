Soggy start and stormy later

CLEVELAND — It is a soggy start to the day, but these showers are more of a nuisance to your plans than anything else. However, we want you to be weather aware later today, especially after 5 pm.

Another round of storms is expected Sunday evening. Strong or severe storms are possible during this time. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail will be the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado and or large hail cannot be ruled out. The best chance for severe weather looks to be between 6 PM to the west until midnight to the east.

Stay weather aware after 5 pm! The severe threat drops off after midnight. As the cold front slides through, fairly mild temperatures early on Monday will swiftly drop into the 40s. A couple of light showers cannot be ruled out on Monday, with even a couple of flakes!

It stays chilly on Tuesday before warmth and more storms return by Wednesday. Another chance for strong or severe storms is possible on Wednesday. We are officially into the storm season!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Early rain/thunder. Late storms (Some could be severe). | High: 69°

Monday: Temps fall. Rain early. | High: 48° (Technically, 50s but that's EARLY in the morning)

Tuesday: Dry & Colder. Blustery. | High: 42°

Wednesday: Warmer. Storms Return (Some storms could be Severe). | High: 67°

Thursday: Rain lingers. Blustery. | High: 65°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Cooler. | High: 55°

Saturday: More rain. Mild. | High: 58°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter