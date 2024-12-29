Soggy Sunday

CLEVELAND — You will want to have the umbrella handy if you are planning out heading outdoors on Sunday!

More widespread and heavier rain is expected for majority of Sunday. The highest chance for rain will be through the early afternoon with a slow decrease in coverage by Sunday night and into Monday morning. 0.50 - 1.50 inches of rain will be possible on Sunday. A few storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon, with gusty winds in excess of 50 mph will be a possibility, along with a non-zero tornado chance.

The cold comes back just after the new year. Plan for chilly rain changing to a wintry mix on New Year's Eve into the first of the year.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Looking soaked as temps gradually drop. Storms possible. | High: 58º

Monday: Drying out and a bit cooler.| High: 48º

New Year's Eve: Falling temperatures. Rain to snow possible. | High: 46º

New Year's Day: Cold & windy with a few rain/snow showers. | High: 38º

Thursday: Much Colder with lake effect snow. | High: 31º

