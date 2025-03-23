Soggy Sunday: Dry for now, but rain returns later today

CLEVELAND — Brrr! It is a frosty start to the day, but it is also beautiful....for now!

Clouds will return throughout this morning, ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will be seasonal, as highs climb into the upper 40s. You will want to keep the umbrella handy once again as this next system will bring the return of rain this afternoon and evening.

Rain will start in our southern and western communities in the mid-afternoon and move to the northeast by early evening. By Sunday evening (around 5 to 7 p.m.) and continue into very early on Monday. A few wet snow showers could briefly mix in by Sunday night. Winds will once again increase on Sunday, with southeasterly winds, and gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Monday will be drier, but a few flakes or mixed showers cannot be ruled out. The weather does not look active all day, but it will remain breezy. Temperatures will once again be seasonal, as highs will once again top off in the mid- to upper 40s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Milder but soaked late in the day.| High: 50º

Monday: Few flakes/mixed showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 48º

Tuesday: Few showers, mainly to the south. Cool. | High: 43º

Wednesday: Looking dry.| High: 45º

Thursday: Trending dry. Bit Milder. | High: 51º

Friday: Few showers. Mild. | High: 55

