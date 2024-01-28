Soggy Sunday: Rain mixes with snow later today

CLEVELAND — Another round of wet weather moved in yesterday evening and continued into this morning. After a brief lull in the showers, more rain will fill in by mid-morning and continue into the afternoon. The rain will gradually mix with and change over to scattered snow by Sunday as temperatures slowly drop. Wet snowfall totals of a trace to 2 inches can be expected on Sunday & Monday. Truthfully, most spots will pick up less than 1 inch. Lake effect snow will be possible on Monday - especially early.

A clipper takes aim at us on Tuesday, with another wintry mix expected! Temperatures will warm slightly to start off February!

What To Expect:

Rain late Saturday

Rain to snow on Sunday

Trace to 2" of snow possible on Sunday

Lake effect snow on Monday

Daily Breakdown

Sunday: Temps drop more. Rain to Rain/Snow Showers (Tr-2"). | High: 38º (Early) -> 34º

Monday: Colder temps. Mostly cloudy. Lake effect possible. | High: 36º

Tuesday: Wintry mix possible. | High: 41º

Wednesday: Wintry mix ends early. | High: 39º

