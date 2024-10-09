Some of us see our first frost of the season this week...

CLEVELAND — Brr... It's cold in here... There must be some "October" in the atmosphere! (Sorry... I had to)

We're barely making it out of the 50s these next couple days. Highs near 60º for Cleveland both Wednesday AND Thursday. Grab the jackets at night and keep them for the days. It'll be bright with TONS of sun but that'll only help it feel nice out of the shade. Fall's Finest!

We'll rebound Friday after a couple cool days. But not until AFTER our first frsot of the season for many areas. Best shot is off of the lake and away from cities. Temps Friday morning could dip into the middle 30s (maybe colder) and help give us that grassy glisten! You'll want to protect and frost vulnerable plants.

What To Expect:



Seasonably chilly

Tons of sun

No rain until Sunday (maybe Saturday)

Even cooler next week

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Dry and cool. | High: 61º

Thursday: Mostly sunny. | High: 61º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 70º

Saturday: Few more clouds, still nice though. | High: 69º

Sunday: A few rain showers. | High: 70º

Monday: Still dodging rain showers, cooler. | High: 57º

