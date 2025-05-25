Spotty Shower Chance and Still Cool

CLEVELAND — The unofficial start to summer will not feel anything like summer!

A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out on Sunday, mainly during the afternoon, along with more clouds in the sky. Temperatures will once again only top off in the low to mid-60s Sunday afternoon.

This means most of your weekend cookouts or Memorial Day services should be fine. Just plan to bring a light jacket with you, and do not be surprised if you feel a couple of raindrops on your head, but it will not be a washout at any point.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the holiday on Monday. We'll touch the middle to even upper 60s by Memorial Day, and it looks dry all day!

However, the rain returns late Tuesday, and more likely scattered rain on Wednesday. The chance of a few showers lingers into Thursday and might stick around through next weekend!

Temperatures will be closer to seasonal norms by the middle and end of this week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Few spotty showers possible. Cool. | High: 63º

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy but dry. | High: 66º

Tuesday: Rain returning late, closer to par. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Best chance for rain this week. | High: 69º

Thursday: Few showers. Seasonal. | High: 71º

Friday: Few Showers. Seasonal. | High: 72º

Saturday: Few showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 70º

