Spring-like weekend with warm temps and more rain

CLEVELAND — It is feeling like Spring for the final weekend of 2024! We can once again get outside without the gloves and scarves but don't forget to plan around the rain this weekend.

We're dry most of Saturday but not all day. Plan on a few isolated shower chances, under cloudy skies. Temperatures will be well above average, as highs will be around 60 Saturday afternoon! I am excited to get outside on Saturday. And Saturday is the day to do it because Sunday will be SOAKED.

More widespread and heavier rain is expected for majority of Sunday. The highest chance for rain should be during the first half of Sunday with a slow decrease in coverage by Sunday night and into Monday morning. 0.50 - 1.50 inches of rain will be possible on Sunday. A few storms will be possible on Sunday, with gusty winds in excess of 50 mph will be a possibility.

The cold comes back just after the new year. Plan for chilly rain changing to a wintry mix on New Year's Eve into the first of the year.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Isolated shower chance. Warm for December.| High: 60º

Sunday: Looking soaked as temps gradually drop. Storms possible. | High: 52º

Monday: Drying out and a bit cooler.| High: 45º

New Year's Eve: Falling temperatures. Rain to snow possible. | High: 44º

New Year's Day: Cold & windy with a few rain/snow showers. | High: 38º

