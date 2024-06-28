STAY ALERT: Strong, possibly damaging thunderstorms heading our way for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Hopefully you enjoyed Thursday's break from the heat... it didn't last long! We heat right back up tomorrow. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s by late afternoon, with a noticeable increase in humidity. I can't rule out a brief light sprinkle Friday evening but most of the day should be dry.

Rain and storms are possible anytime Saturday, from morning through the afternoon and evening. We'll be tracking a line of strong (possible severe) storms Saturday morning followed by more severe storms building during the afternoon, especially along and south of US Rt 224 and US Rt 30 from Youngstown through Akron/Canton through Mansfield. Make sure you're paying attention to the latest forecasts if you have outdoor weekend plans because storms could contain frequent lightning, damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, waterspouts and tornadoes.

Sunday could start off with some light showers, but we will be drying out by the afternoon with cooler temps.

What To Expect:



Big summer heat today

Spotty showers late Friday

Rounds of storms Saturday

Saturday storms could be strong or severe

Cooler & dryer on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Partly sunny and much warmer. Few showers late.| High: 88º

Saturday: Scattered storms. Some severe. Warm & muggy.| High: 81º

Sunday: Drying out early. Cooler.| High: 72º

Monday: Cool for July. Sun and clouds.| High: 72º

Tuesday: Warmer with seasonal temps.| High: 85º

