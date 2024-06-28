STAY ALERT: Strong, possibly damaging thunderstorms heading our way for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Hopefully you enjoyed Thursday's break from the heat... it didn't last long! We heat right back up tomorrow. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s by late afternoon, with a noticeable increase in humidity. I can't rule out a brief light sprinkle Friday evening but most of the day should be dry.
Rain and storms are possible anytime Saturday, from morning through the afternoon and evening. We'll be tracking a line of strong (possible severe) storms Saturday morning followed by more severe storms building during the afternoon, especially along and south of US Rt 224 and US Rt 30 from Youngstown through Akron/Canton through Mansfield. Make sure you're paying attention to the latest forecasts if you have outdoor weekend plans because storms could contain frequent lightning, damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, waterspouts and tornadoes.
Sunday could start off with some light showers, but we will be drying out by the afternoon with cooler temps.
What To Expect:
- Big summer heat today
- Spotty showers late Friday
- Rounds of storms Saturday
- Saturday storms could be strong or severe
- Cooler & dryer on Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Partly sunny and much warmer. Few showers late.| High: 88º
Saturday: Scattered storms. Some severe. Warm & muggy.| High: 81º
Sunday: Drying out early. Cooler.| High: 72º
Monday: Cool for July. Sun and clouds.| High: 72º
Tuesday: Warmer with seasonal temps.| High: 85º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter