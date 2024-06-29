Stay weather-aware today! Scattered storms could become strong or severe on Saturday

CLEVELAND — It is a very warm, muggy, and stormy start to the day! Most of the storms overnight favored lakeshore communities, but 1-2 inches of rain fell in Lake and Ashtabula Counties early this morning. The severe threat looks pretty low for this morning, but we will need to be alert by late morning/early afternoon into the evening for another round of showers and storms. These storms have a better chance of becoming strong or severe, but this is a conditional threat based on how the morning storms evolve. If we do not get enough of a lull, enough sun, and enough instability - the threat of severe storms drops quickly.

Make sure you're paying attention to the latest forecasts if you have outdoor weekend plans and have multiple ways to receive warnings. All modes of severe weather will be possible on Saturday. Storms could contain frequent lightning, damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, flooding, waterspouts and tornadoes.

Sunday could start off with some light showers, but we will be drying out by the afternoon with cooler temps. We stay below average on Monday (the first day of July), with temps only in the low to mid-70s. More warmth and more storms are expected by the 4th.

What To Expect:

Warm & muggy start

Rounds of storms on Saturday

Saturday storms could be strong or severe

Cooler & dryer on Sunday

Plan for a stormy 4th of July

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Scattered storms. Some could be strong to severe. Warm & muggy.| High: 85º

Sunday: Drying out early. Cooler.| High: 74º

Monday: Cool for July. Sun and clouds.| High: 73º

Tuesday: Warmer with seasonal temps. Stays dry.| High: 85º

Wednesday: Few PM storms, hotter & humid.| High: 73º

4th of July: Plan for storms. Seasonal temps.| High: 85º

