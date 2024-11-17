Staying dry for most of Sunday before a wet & cooler pattern takes over

CLEVELAND — Sunday looks dry for most of the day with slightly milder temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. A few showers will be possible late on Sunday and into Monday.
It appears that the chances of rain will gradually increase each day. It will only be an isolated chance on Monday, to a few on Tuesday Scattered by Wednesday to likely by Wednesday night. We will closely watch the system by the middle/end of the week. A wintry mix will be possible by Thursday/Friday! MAYBE EVEN SOME SNOW!
DAILY FORECAST:
Sunday: More clouds & a bit milder. | High: 56º
Monday: Isolated light showers. | High: 55º
Tuesday: Better shot at rain. | High: 60º
Wednesday: Scattered rain but mild. | High: 62º
Thursday: Watching closely for a mix of rain and snow. | High: 44º
Friday: Lake effect rain/snow showers. | High: 42º
