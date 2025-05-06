Steady, heavy at times, rain returning this afternoon, bringing more flooding to our rivers

CLEVELAND — More rain rolling in. I know. Some parts of NE OH have seen over 3" of rain over the last few days. Our creeks, streams and rivers are high... The areas that get the heaviest rain could see another 1/2" or so this afternoon.

We dry out overnight and bring a very welcome pattern shift. Plan on some sun Wednesday and 60s. A great day, if the ground can dry out enough, to take care of the lawns! Another round of thunderstorms Thursday, cooler air Friday followed by a BEAUTIFUL weekend. Just in time for Mom.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Widespread rain with heavier rain south of Akron. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Isolated showers, warmer.| High: 65º

Thursday: A few t-storms possible. | High: 55º

Friday: Drying out. Still cool.| High: 58º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer.| High: 68º

Mother's Day: Partly cloudy. Pleasant for Mom.| High: 67º

