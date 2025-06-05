Storms returning today as a more unsettled pattern sets up

CLEVELAND — The chance for storms ramps up today with scattered storms, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday with more clouds and storms around.
A few showers are expected in the morning, but storms will increase in coverage and intensity shortly after noon. A few strong storms will be possible, with damaging winds and heavy rain as the primary concerns.
The front will continue to bring on-and-off storm chances on Friday, before it finally moves out of the region Friday night into early Saturday. There will be a huge range in rainfall amounts, with some spots picking up less than 0.25 inches and other spots picking up 2 inches or more. Areas that experience the heaviest rain could also deal with localized flooding.
Cooler and drier conditions are on tap for the weekend. Rain chances will make a comeback to begin the new work week.
DAILY FORECAST:
Thursday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 76º
Friday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 73º
Saturday: Drying early. | High: 70º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Stray shower. Seasonable. | High: 75º
Monday: Few t'storms. More clouds. | High: 75º
Tuesday: Slim shot at a t-shower. | High: 75º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter