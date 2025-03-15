STORMY SATURDAY: Warm, Windy, and Wet

CLEVELAND — It was gorgeous on Friday, but all of that heat, and eventually humidity, isn't all sunshine and rainbows. It's more fuel for thunderstorms. A strong storm system is tracking across the US this weekend, bringing rounds of rain and storms to NEO.

Plan on a decaying line of storms early Saturday followed by another line later in the day. You should get some dry time Saturday afternoon before more widespread and heavier rain arrives by Saturday evening and into Saturday night. We will watch for any strong or severe storms during the entire day on Saturday and into early Sunday. Make sure you have a way to get alerts while you're out and about. It'll be warm and windy between the rounds of storms. For a detailed breakdown of the storms this weekend..click this link.

We will be watching for damaging wind gusts with storms, but it will be windy no matter what. A wind advisory has been issued for several communities. Gusts over 45 mph will be possible, with the worst of the winds also occurring with the widespread/heavier rain Saturday evening.

We're soaked Sunday, especially early, but St. Patrick's Day looks dry! Fairly seasonable for mid-March, too! Grab your green coat for the parade and plan for temps in the 40s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. Warm & windy!| High: 72º

Sunday: Scattered rain, especially during the morning. Falling temps.| High: 54º

St. Patrick's Day: Partly sunny. Chilly!| High: 47º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Mild.| High: 63º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Warmer again.| High: 68º

Thursday: Morning showers. Windy.| High: 42º

Friday: Cloud/sun mix. Much colder..| High: 39º

