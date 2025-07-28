Strong and severe storms impacting parts of Northeast Ohio this evening

CLEVELAND — MONDAY, JULY 28 WEATHER UPDATE: An upper-level disturbance is affecting Northeast Ohio this evening and helping to fire off scattered storms. These storms are packing a punch with gusty, potentially damaging winds, frequent lightning, and torrential rain that is causing flooding in our northwestern communities.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Erie and Lorain counties until 6 p.m. for wind gusts of 60 mph and small hail.

has been issued for Erie and Lorain counties until 6 p.m. for wind gusts of 60 mph and small hail. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky counties until 10 p.m. after 1-3 inches of rain has fallen in a very short time. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 2 inches of rain are possible in the area, resulting in flash flooding. TURN AROUND DO NOT DROWN! Take the flash flood warning seriously. If you do not have to travel for the next few hours, don't. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

Scattered storms are *most* likely in our western communities for the next few hours. Storms are expected to fade shortly after sunset on Monday. Listen for thunder and have a plan in place to seek shelter. Remember: "When thunder roars, get indoors!"

