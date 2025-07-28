Tornado Warning expired: Strong and severe storms still possible for parts of Northeast Ohio this evening

CLEVELAND — MONDAY, JULY 28 WEATHER UPDATE: An upper-level disturbance is affecting Northeast Ohio this evening and helping to fire off scattered storms. These storms are packing a punch with gusty, potentially damaging winds, frequent lightning, and torrential rain that is causing flooding in our northwestern communities.

Watch the latest from Meteorologist Katie McGraw:

ACTIVE ALERTS:



A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Erie, Huron, Ottawa, and Sandusky counties until 10 p.m. after 1-3 inches of rain have fallen in a very short time. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 2 inches of rain are possible in the area, resulting in flash flooding. TURN AROUND DO NOT DROWN! Take the flash flood warning seriously. If you do not have to travel for the next few hours, don't. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

has been issued for Erie, Huron, Ottawa, and Sandusky counties until 10 p.m. after 1-3 inches of rain have fallen in a very short time. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 2 inches of rain are possible in the area, resulting in flash flooding. TURN AROUND DO NOT DROWN! Take the flash flood warning seriously. If you do not have to travel for the next few hours, don't. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles. A flood advisory has been issued for Lorain County until 9 pm after 0.5- 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. Another 0.5-1 inch of rain is possible in the advisory. Ponding of water in urban areas is expected.

The previous severe thunderstorm warning that was issued across Erie and Lorain counties expired at 6 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was in effect for Medina, Summit and Wayne counties but has since expired.

Scattered storms are *most* likely in our western communities for the next few hours. Storms are expected to fade shortly after sunset on Monday. Listen for thunder and have a plan in place to seek shelter. Remember: "When thunder roars, get indoors!"

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: