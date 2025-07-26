Strong storms are possible late Saturday into the evening hours; chances remain strong for Sunday

CLEVELAND — After some steady rain and thunder earlier, we will start to dry out for the midday hours, as temperatures will climb into the mid-80s.

Saturday and Sunday are carbon copies of each other; However, there are notable differences between the two days, especially when it comes to the timing of those scattered storms.



It looks like Saturday's rain will be more widespread and potentially stronger, with heavier rainfall. That means the flood threat is elevated. We will also be observing the radar for any strong or severe storms, including strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning late Saturday afternoon and evening.

On Sunday, the better chance for storms is earlier in the day, with a gradual drying trend from north to south during the afternoon. The severe potential also looks lower compared to Saturday.

We are back to 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday with limited pop-up chances. It will remain humid over the next several days. A cold front is expected to move through mid-week, bringing significantly cooler and more comfortable air by the end of next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Humid with more storms. | High: 86º

Sunday: Scattered storms. Warm & muggy. | High: 86º

Monday: Hot & muggy. | High: 90º

Tuesday: Few storms. Warm & muggy. | High: 87º

