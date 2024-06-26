Strong thunderstorms bringing welcome rain and unwelcome wind damage

CLEVELAND — We're abnormally dry, and our lawns, gardens and crops are in need of rain. We got some well-needed rain yesterday. We'll get more today, too. The difference is how much we get and how quickly it falls. Today's storms will be strong. Quick bursts of rain running over the same areas could be a recipe for localized flooding. Those downpours also tend to team up with damaging wind gusts. Lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds are our biggest focuses for today.

Timing will be important. We're great to start the day. Warm and muggy but no storms around us. We won't have storms around until midday. Enjoy the first half of the day as temps jump into the middle 80s. That heat will fuel the storms. I expect storms to build from 12-2p, strengthen through 6pm then finally slide out of Ohio this before sunset.

Prime time for damage will be between noon and 6pm.

What To Expect:



Strong storms Wednesday

Damage possible

Gorgeous Thursday

Typical summer heat Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: More storms likely; some could be severe.| High: 83º

Thursday: Clearing out with a comfortable airmass settling in.| High: 74º

Friday: Partly sunny and much warmer.| High: 85º

Saturday: Scattered storms. Warm & muggy.| High: 84º

Sunday: Drying out early.| High: 77º

