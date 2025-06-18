Strong to Severe Storms; Damage Possible!

CLEVELAND — A cold front is approaching the area from the west during the day today, and more storms are expected, especially late on Wednesday and early Thursday. Once again, we will be monitoring the potential for severe storms during this time. The greatest chance for severe storms is to the west of our viewing area, with the potential diminishing farther east.

Be weather aware roughly after 6 pm this evening, as a line of storms will be approaching the area from the west around that time. All hazards are possible, including damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and isolated tornadoes. The threat will end around 10 pm to midnight. For more information about the threat of severe weather, click here.

Look for a few more showers and rumbles of thunder on Thursday, as the front moves through and brings us sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the first day of summer on Friday. However, the comfortable air only lasts for a couple of days. We HEAT up quickly by the weekend - hello to our 1st heat wave of the season!! 90s for high temps, with heat index values well into the 90s, to perhaps 100!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Even warmer, sticky with PM/Evening storms that could become severe. | High: 84º

Thursday: Scattered rain/thunder, not as warm.| High: 75º

Friday: Seasonal with sunny skies. Summer starts! | High: 82º

Saturday: Staying dry and heating up! | High: 89º

Sunday: Sunny. Hot! | High: 93º

Monday: Sunny & Hot! | High: 93º

