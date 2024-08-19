Summer Break is ending this week with a break from summer heat

CLEVELAND — Summer break is over (for some kiddos) and we're taking a break from the summer heat... for a week. Gusty north wind, clouds, light rain and cool temps settling in today and again Tuesday. Less wind tomorrow but we're still hanging out in the 60s. Grab the jackets of hoodies and enjoy the break!

Sun comes back in full force Wednesday and so do the 70s... Seasonable summer heat is lower 80s. Those return this weekend. Like I said earlier... enjoy the break while it's here!

What To Expect:



Light lake-effect rain showers today

Fall-like temps today & Tuesday

Sun returns midweek

Summer heat returns late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Few more showers. Cool for August! | High: 69º

Tuesday: Drying out. Still cool for August. | High: 67º

Wednesday: Touch warmer. Mainly sunny. | High: 70º

Thursday: More sun and warmer. | High: 74º

Friday: Warming up. | High: 79º

Saturday: Summer returns. Still dry. | High: 84º

