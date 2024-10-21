Summer heat spilling over into the workweek

CLEVELAND — What a weekend of weather! Sun, 60s and 70s... it's not over. The weekend may be but the sun and 70s are rolling on.

Plan on sun and upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday with a breezy southwest wind. Clouds slowly filter back in Tuesday but no rain until Wednesday. And those will only be isolated showers. Best shot at rain will be early Wednesday with cooler air filtering in after.

That chill only settles in for 1 day. We'll call it a preview of what next. Thursday afternoon in the 50s, Friday in the 60s. Quick rebound before our next stronger cold front. We're back with rain and 50s heading into the weekend.

What To Expect



Tons of sun

Tons of warmth

Showers possible Wednesday

Much Cooler Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Even warmer. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Still very warm with clouds rolling in late. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Few PM showers. | High: 72º

Thursday: Breezy, and much cooler. | High: 54º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. | High: 58º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Stray shower. Warmer. | High: 65º

