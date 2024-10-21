Summer heat spilling over into the workweek

CLEVELAND — What a weekend of weather! Sun, 60s and 70s... it's not over. The weekend may be but the sun and 70s are rolling on.
Plan on sun and upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday with a breezy southwest wind. Clouds slowly filter back in Tuesday but no rain until Wednesday. And those will only be isolated showers. Best shot at rain will be early Wednesday with cooler air filtering in after.
That chill only settles in for 1 day. We'll call it a preview of what next. Thursday afternoon in the 50s, Friday in the 60s. Quick rebound before our next stronger cold front. We're back with rain and 50s heading into the weekend.
What To Expect
- Tons of sun
- Tons of warmth
- Showers possible Wednesday
- Much Cooler Thursday
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Even warmer. | High: 78º
Tuesday: Still very warm with clouds rolling in late. | High: 79º
Wednesday: Few PM showers. | High: 72º
Thursday: Breezy, and much cooler. | High: 54º
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. | High: 58º
Saturday: Partly sunny. Stray shower. Warmer. | High: 65º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter