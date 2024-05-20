Summer heat testing 60+ year-old records Monday & Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Summer heat is building in. Temps are soaring into the upper 80s... some spots may touch 90º today! If you're working outdoors, treat today like summer. Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes in addition to drinking plenty of water. Early and often.

The only relief we'll get from the heat will be in the form of storms. Plan on isolated storms this afternoon along the lakeshore as the lake breeze develops. These will form quickly with downpours, lightning and gusty winds. Possibly even hail. They'll also drop temps significantly! They'll fade this evening with another round Tuesday.

That's right... we'll do it again Tuesday. More heat, more humidity and another round of isolated thunderstorms.

What To Expect:



Hot, hot, hot!

Isolated lake breeze storms

Repeat Tuesday, Hot!

Damaging storms Wednesday

More seasonable late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: More heat. Summer-like. A few PM storms are possible. | High: 88º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Still very warm. Slim storm chance late.| High: 89º

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms. Storms could be strong or severe.| High: 82º

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms. | High: 74º

Friday: More seasonable, drier. | High: 76º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: