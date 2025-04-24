Summer-like temperatures before storms return

CLEVELAND — Enjoy the taste of summer today! It will be even warmer today with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few clouds and even an isolated afternoon or evening rain shower will occur in a couple of spots, but most of the area will stay dry the entire day.

Clouds will be increasing by this evening and tonight, along with a few showers that will continue to increase by Friday.

Rain will return Friday with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will still be warm in the lower to middle 70s.

A cold front will march through Northern Ohio Friday night, ushering in cooler weather for Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will start off with rain early on Saturday, but that rain will be ending pretty quickly. The rest of the weekend looks dry, although a bit below average for temperatures for the end of April.

The cool down does not last long, though - we will warm quickly again by early next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Even warmer with partly cloudy skies. isolated thundershowers possible.| High: 81º

Friday: Storms likely with heavy PM rain possible. | High: 73º

Saturday: Drying out as temps dive. | High: 55º

Sunday: Sunshine returns. Cool. | High: 61º

