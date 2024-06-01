Summery for the first day of June, but rain is also en route

CLEVELAND — It's back to Summer on Saturday. There will be a lot of high and mid-level clouds moving in during the day, but highs will be in the low 80s for most of us. But rain and storms are expected to move in from the west during the evening and into Saturday night. Scattered showers will linger on Sunday. The best chance for rain looks to be during the first half of the day on Sunday. Highs will range in the lower & middle 70s.

Plan for more warmth with temps in the mid-80s and limited rain chances to start next week. The better shot for storms looks to hold off until mid-week.

What To Expect:



Cloudiness returns on Saturday

Warming back up into the 80s

Showers arrive Saturday evening/Saturday night

Plan for rain on Sunday

Rain slowly ends through the day on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer. Evening rain showers. | High: 82

Sunday: Lingering AM showers. Seasonal temps. | High: 74

Monday: Partly sunny. Warmer, isolated shower. | High: 82

Tuesday: Slim shot for rain. Summer-like. | High: 85

