Sun dominating all week as temps gradually climb each day

CLEVELAND — It takes a lot to get into a pattern that will allow Ohio to be in a drought. It takes almost more to change that pattern to bring rain and end that drought. This week we continue our trend of high pressure in control and zero chances for rain. Other than a spotty light shower tonight, we're dry.
I am watching what will be named Francine grow in the Gulf of Mexico. Our impact from anything tropical will be minimal with clouds this weekend and possibly some rain early next week. Nothing worth watching at this point for Ohio.
What To Expect:
- Gusty & warmer
- Dry all week
- Temps gradually warming all week
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Seasonable temps. | High: 77º
Tuesday: Even warmer. Stays dry. | High: 79º
Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 83º
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. | High: 86º
Friday: Warm. Mostly sunny. Staying dry. | High: 85º
Saturday: High clouds from T.C. #6. | High: 86º
