Sun taking over but the chill is slow to leave

CLEVELAND — Your eyes are playing tricks on you... Those are snowflakes! I'm tracking some LIGHT lake effect snow this morning. It'll end quickly and the clouds will clear out midday. Plan on a TON of afternoon sun but temps only rebound back into the middle 40s. Keep the jackets today and add an extra layer tonight. No clouds, no wind, no insulation... Temps will dip to near 30º by sunrise Thursday.

Temperatures rebound quickly! We're super bright Thursday with a southwest wind... so temps SOAR back into the middle 60s. Friday high temperatures soar into the lower and middle 70s but that leads to better rain chances. Could see a few early Friday, but most of the rain holds off until the weekend.

Saturday looks SOAKED and Easter Sunday may be a bit wet, too. We'll keep an eye on it but make sure you have a backup plan for Easter Egg Hunts INSIDE.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Isolated flakes early. Partly sunny PM. Still chilly.| High: 46º

Thursday: Partly sunny. Mild temps return.| High: 64º

Friday: Warm & windy with a few t-showers late.| High: 73º

Saturday: Looking SOAKED with steady or dropping temps. | High: 64º

EASTER Sunday: Partly sunny & cool with a few rain showers.| High: 52º

