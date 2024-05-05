SUNDAY FORECAST: More sporadic storms expected

CLEVELAND — We hit the replay button on the forecast for your Sunday with another chance for showers and storms. Some storms could be strong or severe during the afternoon and evening, with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain that could cause isolated flooding are the main concerns. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s on Sunday.

The storms are being brought to NEO by a cold front. After the front sweeps through, temperatures will drop by a few degrees. You may need a light jacket Monday morning with temps falling into the low 50s. Highs on Monday will get stuck in the 60s for most communities, but it is one of our driest days in the next week.

Yep....more rounds of storms are expected Tuesday through next weekend, with mild temperatures for most of the week before a cool down by next weekend.

What To Expect:

More showers/storms on Sunday

Strong storms are possible on Sunday PM

Wet and mild week ahead

Looking cooler by the end of the week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Scattered showers/storms. Could be strong. | High: 74º

Monday: Mainly dry. Isolated showers south. | High: 68º

Tuesday: A few rain showers. Warmer. | High: 76º

