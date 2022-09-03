Watch Now
SUNDAY FORECAST: Rain and thunderstorms for Labor Day Weekend

Posted at 7:17 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 19:17:45-04

CLEVELAND — Scattered showers and thunderstoms will continue to be in the forecast here in Northeast Ohio through the holiday weekend thanks to a stubborn cold front that is nearly stationary over the Great Lakes.

Expect scattered showers and PM thunderstorms most of the day on Sunday with cooler temperatures in the upper 70's. Expect similar conditions on Labor Day as the cold front continues to slowly move through the region.

Overall, showers and thunderstorms are a good bet for most of us in Northeast Ohio through Monday with conditions drying out by Tuesday and Wednesday.

What To Expect:

  • Rain/storms likely on Sunday
  • Some of the rain could be heavy
  • Isolated flood threat Sunday/Sunday night
  • Similar conditions expected Monday
  • Have an indoor back-up plan

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Warmer. Muggy. Isolated PM thundershowers.| High: 86º

Sunday: WATCH FOR HEAVY RAIN. Warm temps. More clouds with scattered thunderstorms.| High: 78º

LABOR DAY Monday: Scattered showers.| High: 77º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Seasonable.| High: 79º

Wednesday: Drying out. Near norm temps.| High: 80º

