SUNDAY FORECAST: Rain and thunderstorms for Labor Day Weekend Story

CLEVELAND — Have a Rain Plan for your Labor Day Weekend Activities!

A stubborn and slow moving system/cold front will bring widespread showers Sunday morning with scattered rain and storms Sunday afternoon. Plan for on and off showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of today, Monday and even Tuesday!

Severe threat is low, but periods of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s over the next several days, but it will be humid!

It will be active for many days, but looks like we could get a break from the rain mid-week.

What To Expect:

Rain/storms likely on Sunday

Some of the rain could be heavy

Isolated flood threat Sunday/Sunday night

Similar conditions expected Monday

Have an indoor back-up plan



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: WATCH FOR HEAVY RAIN. Muggy. More clouds with scattered thunderstorms.| High: 77º

LABOR DAY Monday: Scattered showers continues.| High: 75º

Tuesday: Lingering rain. Seasonable.| High: 75º

Wednesday: Gradually drying out.| High: 78º

Thursday: Looking drier.| High: 78º

