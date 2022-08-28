SUNDAY FORECAST: Warmer and humid

CLEVELAND — After a beautiful and comfortable Saturday, we'll feel MUCH different Sunday with heat and humidity on the rise! We'll hold off on any chance for rain though, with our next chance for thunderstorms coming Monday afternoon and evening.
Believe it or not, temperatures will be a degree or two warmer on Monday with even muggier conditions expected. With this type of airmass in place, a weak cold front approaching out of the west will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region once again.
We'll keep the chance for rain in the forecast through Tuesday before we dry out and cool down for the latter part of the week.
What To Expect:
- Heating up Sunday
- Rain/storms return Monday and Tuesday
- Staying warm to begin the new week
- Cooling down mid-week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Temps climb. Dry.| High: 88º
Monday: Warm, humid, scattered pm storms.| High: 90º
Tuesday: More storms.| High: 82º
Wednesday: Cooler and dry | High: 79º
Thursday: Taste of fall. Stray shower.| High: 72º
Friday: Cooler and dry. | High: 72º
