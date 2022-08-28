Watch Now
SUNDAY FORECAST: Warmer and humid

Humid
Posted at 9:05 AM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 09:07:46-04

CLEVELAND — After a beautiful and comfortable Saturday, we'll feel MUCH different Sunday with heat and humidity on the rise! We'll hold off on any chance for rain though, with our next chance for thunderstorms coming Monday afternoon and evening.

Believe it or not, temperatures will be a degree or two warmer on Monday with even muggier conditions expected. With this type of airmass in place, a weak cold front approaching out of the west will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region once again.

We'll keep the chance for rain in the forecast through Tuesday before we dry out and cool down for the latter part of the week.

What To Expect:

  • Heating up Sunday
  • Rain/storms return Monday and Tuesday
  • Staying warm to begin the new week
  • Cooling down mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Temps climb. Dry.| High: 88º

Monday: Warm, humid, scattered pm storms.| High: 90º

Tuesday: More storms.| High: 82º

Wednesday: Cooler and dry | High: 79º

Thursday: Taste of fall. Stray shower.| High: 72º

Friday: Cooler and dry. | High: 72º

