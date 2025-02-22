Sunny Saturday! A much drier and warming weekend

CLEVELAND — Finally...the Arctic Air is retreating to the north!

Although it was FRIGID overnight and early on Saturday, temperatures should rise into the lower and middle 30s during the afternoon later today. Lots of sunshine will help chase away some of your Winter blues.

However, a slight breeze from the southwest will make it feel 5-10 degrees colder all day long.

Sunday looks cloudy again with highs in the upper 30s. Snow will be melting!

By Monday afternoon, we will be melting some snow with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40-degree range. We will be flirting with the 50s!

There will also likely be a few showers by mid-week, but the exact timeline is still uncertain.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Clouds/some sunshine. Much drier. | High: 31º

Sunday: Mainly cloudy but thawing nicely! | High: 37º

Monday: Cloudy skies. Windy, a bit milder! | High: 48º

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers. Near normal temps. | High: 44º

