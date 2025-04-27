Sunny Sunday and warming temperatures

CLEVELAND — Brr!! The day was a frosty and chilly start, but the temperatures are rising!
After the chilly start, temperatures will increase to the low/mid 60s, which is fairly typical for the end of April. We will also have tons of sunshine with just a few passing clouds.
We will warm even more by tomorrow and Tuesday, 70s return on Monday and 80s on Tuesday.
We will also be watching for the next round of storms on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has already posted a severe risk for the entire viewing area for Tuesday afternoon/evening. The time to plan is now! All hazards are possible, including damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, lightning, and isolated tornadoes.
Temperatures will drop again on Wednesday, and the rest of the week looks very wet! Rounds of rain are expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
DAILY FORECAST:
Sunday: Sunshine returns. Cool. | High: 60º
Monday: Warmer and still dry. | High: 75º
Tuesday: PM storms, some severe. Windy. | High: 80º
Wednesday: Few showers. Cooler & breezy. | High: 60º
Thursday: More rain. Warmer. | High: 72º
Friday: Rain lingers. Cooler. | High: 62º
