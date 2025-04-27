Sunny Sunday and warming temperatures

CLEVELAND — Brr!! The day was a frosty and chilly start, but the temperatures are rising!

After the chilly start, temperatures will increase to the low/mid 60s, which is fairly typical for the end of April. We will also have tons of sunshine with just a few passing clouds.

We will warm even more by tomorrow and Tuesday, 70s return on Monday and 80s on Tuesday.

We will also be watching for the next round of storms on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has already posted a severe risk for the entire viewing area for Tuesday afternoon/evening. The time to plan is now! All hazards are possible, including damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, lightning, and isolated tornadoes.

Temperatures will drop again on Wednesday, and the rest of the week looks very wet! Rounds of rain are expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Sunshine returns. Cool. | High: 60º

Monday: Warmer and still dry. | High: 75º

Tuesday: PM storms, some severe. Windy. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Few showers. Cooler & breezy. | High: 60º

Thursday: More rain. Warmer. | High: 72º

Friday: Rain lingers. Cooler. | High: 62º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter