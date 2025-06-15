Watch Now
Sunshine & Dry For Most Father's Day, Rain Chances Far South

Get the latest Power of 5 forecast from the Neews 5 Weather Team!
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
CLEVELAND — Get the latest Cleveland forecast from your News 5 weather team!
By: Trent Magill , Katie McGraw, Phil Sakal, Frank Marzullo

Enjoy sunshine and comfortable temperatures Sunday, Father's Day will remain dry for most, but the chance for a few downpours mainly south of Akron, will continue through midday. While not a washout midday into early evening, we could see some good downpours or thunder, south and east.

As for temperatures, it's looking seasonably warm and summery for several days, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Then get ready for humidity to be on the rise next week, fueling some afternoon thunderstorms. Tuesday looks to be more wet and stormy at times, in the morning, and then another round in the afternoon.

DAILY FORECAST:

Father's Day: Mainly dry, Scattered t-storms, especially away from the lakeshore. | High: 77º

Monday: A Few evening pop-up t-showers. | High: 79º

Tuesday:Rain and thunder chances. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Scattered storms. | High: 85º

Thursday: Scattered storms. | High: 80º

Friday: Sunny Skies. | High: 78º

